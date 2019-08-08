Fairgoers experience showers during opening day

DES MOINES – Fairgoers had to take shelter during the opening day of the Iowa State Fair for a few minutes in the morning.

Scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two pushed through western and central Iowa in the morning. The rain threat will shift into far southern Iowa this afternoon before the rain clears out tonight. After a fairly cloudy start, some sunshine should return later this afternoon for central Iowa. Highs today will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Friday will be a beauty with sunshine, low humidity and highs in the low to mid-80s. Saturday looks like it will be dry for most as well with more mid-80s. A cold front should push through Sunday morning and bring some of us showers and storms.