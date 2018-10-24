Family grieves brothers lost in double homicide Video

FORT DODGE - Two brothers were found dead in Fort Dodge Monday morning, marking the city's first double homicide in ten years.

"I heard the gunshots, I knew something was wrong," said Dominic Rhodes' wife, Brianna Sankey.

Heart broken and holding back tears, Sankey relives the moment her husband's life was taken too soon.

"We were just about to lay down and his brother Marion had called. He was in trouble and needed help. I told him, 'I love you, come right back,' and he told me 'I love you, I'll be right back," said Sankey.

She never imagined that 'I love you' would be the last.

"I didn't want to stop him because that's his brother, you know, needs his help. I wasn't going to try to get in the way of that and stop him," said Sankey.

While police say this was an isolated incident, they're still working to solve this loss to the community.

"It's a very unfortunate incident, two young men lost their lives. Detectives and State Investigators are out there pounding the pavement, searching for leads," said Chief Roger Porter with the Fort Dodge Police Department.

The family will live for Dominic and Marion. Brianna says her 1-year-old daughter will keep her strong.

"People were saying it was gang bang related and a drug deal gone wrong. It was none of that. They took away fathers, brothers, sons," said Sankey.

Webster County Crimestoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for anyone who provides information resulting in the identification and apprehension of the individual or individuals believed to be involved.

Please contact the Fort Dodge Police Department at (515) 573-1426 or Webster County Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling (515) 573-1444 (STOP), online at www.wccrimestoppers.com or by texting “LEC” and the tip to CRIMES (274637).