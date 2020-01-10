Family of couple in Colo murder-suicide investigation: ‘reach out’ to your family about mental health

COLO — The family of an elderly couple found dead in their home earlier this week has released a statement that sheds light on what happened inside the couple’s home.

79-year-old Richard Davis and 78-year-old Charlotte Davis were found dead Wednesday in their home from a murder-suicide, according to the Story County Sheriff’s Office. Below is the statement the family of Charlotte and Richard Davis released to the media.

“While technically, our father committed an act of domestic violence, we believe this is not the household we knew. We believe this is more about depression and the desperation that comes with the stress of declining health and financial struggle. Our parents married out high school in 1959 and remained happily married until the day they died. There are no reported instances of domestic violence. There was no witnessed physical or emotional abuse between them. There was constant contact between our parents and family.

If you ever met them, they were a quiet couple, unless you started talking about fishing or hunting, then our Dad would talk your ear off. He also enjoyed gardening and woodworking. Our Mom was passionate about sewing, especially quilting and counted cross stitch. She was an excellent cook, enjoyed exploring genealogy, and took great pride in keeping a clean house.

Dad was going through some heart problems over the last year. Despite repeated attempts from medical professionals, he rejected some of the offered treatments due to concerns of hospitalization and cost. While willing to help others, they were set in their ways despite offers of financial support. Mom’s biggest fear was losing our Dad, and didn’t know how she could live without him.

At the end, we believe this was a shared decision to relieve their perceived burden upon their family. Either way, it leaves us heartbroken that the cornerstones of our family are gone. While their burden is relieved, we will live with the doubt and guilt that there was something we could have done to prevent this tragedy.

Please use this as opportunity to open dialogue with your parents, children, and friends about mental health. People may not reach out to you with their problems, but may open up to you if you reach out to them.

At this time, we have no further comment and ask you to respect our privacy in this time of sorrow.“

-Family of Richard and Charlotte Davis