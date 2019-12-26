Family of eight celebrates its first Christmas in the U.S.

DES MOINES — A Family that fled from The Congo In Africa Is Now Having Their First Christmas In The United States, right Here In Des Moines.

The Nyirahsekuye’s were selected By Every Step’s “Adopt A Family” program.

The family of eight children and two adults received a Christmas miracle.

Only speaking Swahili, the families interpreter tell us they were one of 30 families selected in the program to receive gifts this Christmas.

“A lot of stuff I can use in the kitchen and a lot of gifts for my kids,” David & Ayinkamiaye Nyirahsekuye said.

Volunteers grabbed as many gifts as they could — and surprised even the youngest members of the family.

The volunteers hope this will make their transition in america and Christmas a little bit merrier.