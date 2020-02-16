Family of Joe Paulsen seeking financial help

JOHNSTON — After a successful operation to remove part of golf ball sized tumor on his pituitary gland, Joe Paulsen suffered a serious stroke that left him in a coma.

Paulsen recently went in for a second tumor removal, and there were some complications.

While his family says he is okay, the medical costs have piled up, and they are in need of financial support.

Led by his wife Nicole, the Paulsens have created a Go-Fund-Me page in hopes of raising at least $25,000.

If you would like to donate to help the Paulsen family, here is a link to their Go-Fund-Me page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/paulsen-family-support-fund?utm_source=customer-andr&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=sms