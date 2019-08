DES MOINES – The Christy family is picking up flooded items inside their garage after several inches of rain fell during Tuesday morning’s storms.

At one point, the water rose to 11 inches in their front and backyards, flooding their garage and damaging their cars. Thankfully, their home remained dry. Jill Christy said she was at home during the severe storms that rolled through central Iowa Tuesday morning and went outside to see standing water everywhere near their home.