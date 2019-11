DES MOINES — The on ramp on I-235 at Easton Blvd. is now reopened following an early morning fatal crash.

According to Des Moines police, a vehicle driving eastbound on I-235 crashed around 2 a.m. and the male driver was ejected from his vehicle. He died at the scene.

Police are citing excessive speed as a possible factor.

