Father, 2 children safely make it out of house fire in Otley

MARION COUNTY — Fire crews are working to find out what caused an early morning house fire in Otley on Friday.

According to the Pella Fire Department, a call came in around 3:30 a.m. regarding a garage fire, but by the time they arrived nearly the entire home was engulfed in flames.

Officials say a father and his two children were asleep inside when they were alerted by the smoke detecter in their home. The mother was out Black Friday shopping in Des Moines.

The Pella Fire Department called in assistance of several other departments to assist with the fire.

Everyone was able to make it out of the home safely. Crews are still investigating the cause.

