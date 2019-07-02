Father arrested after leaving two children unattended in hot car

RED OAK — An Iowa father is in jail this morning after leaving two children unattended in a hot car while he went inside a store.

Police were called to Dollar General in Red Oak about two children left in a car with one window rolled down. They found a 5-year-old male and a 5-month-old female inside the vehicle. It was 90 degrees outside.

Witnesses said the children had been in the car for 10 to 15 minutes.

While the children were inside the ambulance cooling off, their father, 36-year-old Joseph Nelson, came out of the store. He was arrested for two counts of child endangerment and aggravated misdemeanor.

Nelson was transported to the Montgomery Co. Jail and is being held on a $2,000 bond.