CENTERVILLE– Local 5’s Elias Johnson reunited with father-son duo Mike and Noah Frymoyer as they recover and ride on following yesterday’s grueling 116 mile route including the Karras Loop.

This makes the pair’s third RAGBRAI trip and they take turns pulling each along “It switched back and forth who was pulling who,” said Mike Frymoyer, Moscow, Iowa, “Sometimes he’d beat me up the hill, then I’d catch up to him and sometimes I’d beat him up the hill.”

Riders today will face a 65.9 mile route and total climb of 2,328 feet as they ride to Fairfield. Riders in Fairfield will be able to meet a celebrity in the S teampunk Community: Steampunk Pope, Brother Barnabas Brass-Boilerplate.

Mike’s advice to parents who are thinking about taking on RAGBRAI with their kiddos, “It’s a lot of fun but make sure they’re prepared.”

