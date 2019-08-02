FCC Commissioner coming to Iowa next week to talk about broadband access

CEDAR RAPIDS– On August 5th, Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-Iowa) will host Federal Communications Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel in Dyersville and Cedar Rapids to discuss the need to expand broadband access in eastern Iowa.

Rosenworcel has served as one of five members of the Commission since 2012 and is a widely-respected expert on broadband access and the benefits of expanded connectivity. She was first appointed by President Obama and was re-appointed by President Trump in 2017. The FCC is an independent federal regulatory agency charged with regulating interstate and international communications.

Finkenauer serves on the Rural Broadband Taskforce and has introduced the Broadband Transparency and Accountability Act to address the digital divide through improved broadband mapping.

Finkenauer and Rosenworcel will tour a farm in Dyersville that has successfully grown its operation through precision agriculture tools, which rely on broadband. Later that day, they will join stakeholders in health care, education, and entrepreneurship to discuss the challenges to broadband access and its impact across sectors in Iowa.