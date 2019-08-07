Federal lawmakers look into enforcing Red Flag Laws to prevent more gun violence

In light of the recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, President Trump and other federal lawmakers are looking at different ways to prevent mass shootings from happening, including the Red Flag Laws.

Red Flag Laws give the state court the right to temporarily confiscate a firearm from a person who could be dangerous to themselves or others. A judge makes the determination to issue the order based on actions and statements made by the gun owner in question.

Red Flag Laws are currently in 17 states but Iowa, Texas and Ohio do not enforce them.

After the shootings this weekend, some federal lawmakers believe think that Red Flag Laws need to be passed in all 50 states.