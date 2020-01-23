DOJ wants restraint, resident death information from Glenwood Resource Center

"From the very beginning, we've said this is not acceptable," Gov. Kim Reynolds said during a tour of the site.

GLENWOOD — The U.S. Department of Justice will come to Iowa in February to continue their investigation into possible human experimentation at the state-run Glenwood Resource Center.

Local 5 Chief Investigative Reporter Rachel Droze has been following this story from the start.

The DOJ requested more information this week regarding their investigation into alleged human experimentation at the facility for individuals with disabilities.

They’re requesting information about a sexual arousal study, an optimal hydration project and the center’s restraint process.

Specifically, investigators want to know who’s been restrained, how they were restrained, why they were restrained and if anyone’s been injured during the restraining process.

The DOJ also wants information on people that died while living at the facility or died within 30 days of leaving.

Gov. Kim Reynolds toured the facility Wednesday for the first time since the federal government started its investigation.

“From the very beginning, we’ve said this is not acceptable,” Reynolds said. “We need to make changes and we’re in the process of doing that.”

The Iowa Department of Human Services is holding a town hall for Glenwood families and loved ones on Feb. 1, with staff town halls being held on Feb. 6.

The Iowa Department of Human Services also hired a contractor to make improvements to Glenwood’s practice standards.

Psychologist Mark Diorio will provide what the DHS calls “technical assistance,” meaning he’s going to observe the operations of the center and fix up the areas that just don’t work.

Mark Diorio is a Virginia-based psychologist.

Diorio’s contract expires on December 31, 2020. Under it, DHS will pay him no more than $76,212.

Seven separate state and federal agencies are now investigating Glenwood.