Feds investigating possible human experimentation at facility for people with disabilities

A state administrator in charge of overseeing some of Iowa’s most vulnerable individuals has been placed on administrative leave after the U.S. Department of Justice began looking into alleged “harmful and uncontrolled human subject experiments” at the site.

In a letter to Governor Kim Reynolds in late November, the federal government announced an investigation into both the Glenwood Resource Center and Woodward Resource Center, two-state run facilities in charge of taking care of individuals with disabilities.

“Specifically, the investigation will focus on … whether the State of Iowa engages in a pattern or practice of violating the federal rights of residents of GRC by playing them at serious risk of harm by subjecting them to: (1) harmful and uncontrolled human subject experiments; (2) inadequate medical and nursing care, physical and nutritional management, and behavioral health care; (3) needless and harmful restraint practices; and (4) incidents causing needless physical injury”, the letter reads.

Additionally, the Woodward Resource Center is being examined to determine whether or not the State of Iowa is “not providing services to those residents in the most integrated setting appropriate.”

Three people have died in the past eight weeks at the Glenwood facility, according to the Iowa Department of Human Services. The department says DOJ representatives were on site last week.

“Every loss of life in any of our facilities is met with a full investigation,” Iowa DHS said in a statement.

In an email sent Monday, Iowa DHS Director Kelly Garcia announced that Dr. Jerry Rea, the superintendent of Glenwood Resource Center, was placed on administrative leave due to the investigation.

Woodward Resource Center Superintendent Marsha Edgington has been named the interim superintendent for Glenwood.

Five ex-employees of the Glenwood Resource Center were sentenced to probation in 2018 for mistreating residents.