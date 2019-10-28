Felony burglary charges amended to misdemeanors for two men suspected of breaking into Dallas Co. Courthouse

ADEL — Charges against the two men accused of breaking into the Dallas County Courthouse in September have been changed from a felony to a misdemeanor.

29-year-old Justin Wynn and 43-year-old Gary Demercurio have been accused of breaking into the Dallas County Courthouse on September 11.

Both were charged with Burglary in the Third Degree (a Class D Felony) and Possession of Burglary Tools (aggravated misdemeanor) in Dallas County.

Court filings show that as of Monday, their burglary charges were amended to a misdemeanor count each of Trespassing.

Wynn and Demercurio are also suspected of breaking into the Polk County Courthouse on September 9, but no charges have been filed.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said that they captured the two men on surveillance footage from that night.

The men worked for Coalfire, a security firm hired by state court administration to “ensure the court’s highly sensitive data was secured against attack,”. The state contends there were “different interpretations” as to what the scope of work would include.

After an outside investigation f the incident, Chief Justice Mark Cady signed an order to prohibit physical break-ins of courthouses and entry outside of regular business hours.