FEMA assistance deadline in one week

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds requested, and FEMA approved, extending the deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance in the eight counties affected by the severe storms and flooding beginning March 12. The new deadline is Monday, July 1, 2019.

Deanna Frazier with FEMA said many of the people who quialify for the assistance have relocated to central Iowa and the Des Moines metro to stay with family and friends.

Residents in Fremont, Harrison, Louisa, Mills, Monona, Pottawattamie, Scott, Shelby and Woodbury counties may be eligible for assistance from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

There are three ways to register for disaster assistance prior to the extended deadline date:

-Online at: www.disasterassistance.gov.

-Call 800-621-3362, voice/VP/711. Multilingual operators are on duty. TTY 800-462-7585. Phone lines are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time.

-Download the FEMA app on your smartphone at www.fema.gov/mobile-app.

UPDATE: There are no disaster recovery centers open in Iowa at this time.