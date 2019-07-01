FEMA extends flood assistance deadline for Iowans

DES MOINES – On Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds received word Iowans impacted by flooding and severe weather now have until July 16 to apply for federal recovery assistance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) granted Iowa’s request for an extension of the registration deadline for the federal Individual Assistance Program. This will give those impacted by flooding and severe weather between March 12 and June 15 additional time to register. Homeowners and renters in nine counties now have until July 16 to apply for Individual Assistance. The nine counties are: Fremont, Harrison, Louisa, Mills, Monona, Pottawattamie, Scott, Shelby, and Woodbury. The deadline had been July 1.

The deadline for residents and businesses to apply for Small Business Administration (SBA) loans has also been extended to July 16.

To register for FEMA assistance, visit www.disasterassistance.gov or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Information on how to apply for low-interest SBA loans for businesses and residents is available online at SBA.gov/disaster or by calling 800-659-2955.

For more information visit www.floods2019.iowa.gov.