Homeowners’ fence destroyed after being hit twice in a week

DES MOINES — Two crashes in three days have left a Des Moines couple frustrated that their home could be in further danger due to speeding drivers.

Zachary James lives on Leado Avenue near 34th Street in Des Moines. With a sharp corner near his house, multiple vehicles have crashed through the fence in front of his family’s home.

“I just wish people would slow down,” James said. “It does say 20 MPH, but they’re people and they’re not going to do 20 MPH.”

While James and his family have only lived in the home for five months, they’ve quickly seen how close their home has come to being hit by a car.

Police think the main cause isn’t the road, but the drivers.

“I don’t think we should be looking as much at road characteristics as we should driver behavior,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

If you have a traffic safety issue in your neighborhood, you can report it online or through the myDSM app (App Store or Google Play Store).