Festival of Trees now in its 35th year

DES MOINES – The Fesitval of Trees and Lights returns for Blank Children’s Hospital.

The five-day event serves as the hospital’s main fundraiser. Originally debuting in 1984, it’s now in its 35th year. Over that time, the festival has provided more than $10 million in financial support for the Child Life program and the Center for Advocacy & Outreach at the hospital.

Many families see the festival as an opportunity to honor those lost. Alissa McKinney, Senior Director of Development for the hospital, said, “It’s really special when families find a way, even though something tragic has happened, to find a way to leave a legacy, do something positive, and still kind of keep that person alive. And be able to celebrate their life.”

Blank Children’s Hospital says a large portion of the fundraising benefits the nearly 40% of young patients who are either uninsured or under-insured.

The hospital is in its 75th year.