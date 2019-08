DYERSVILLE — Major League Baseball is coming to Iowa next year, and the work has already started to get the Field of Dreams ready.

Day 1 of the @MLB process….



Corn has been removed for the new field (brown area) #gothedistance pic.twitter.com/1rB2Nqc5BT — Field Of Dreams Movie Site (@fodmoviesite) August 16, 2019

The New York Yankees will play the Chicago White Sox on August 13, 2020 at an 8,000 seat ballpark that is currently being constructed.

According to the MLB, limited ticket availability will be announced “in the months ahead”, but the game will be televised nationally.