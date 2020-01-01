Fire destroys laundry room at Newton Correctional Release Center

NEWTON — The Iowa Department of Corrections is thanking local firefighters for putting out a blaze that destroyed the laundry room in a minimum security facility Tuesday night.

According to the DOC, staff noticed smoke coming from the Correctional Release Center’s laundry room around 10:16 p.m.

The Newton Fire Department arrived around 10:35 p.m. to assess the situation. The department called for assistance from Monroe and Reasnor fire departments shortly after.

While waiting for responders, every inmate was evacuated to a safe area of the facility. They were all accounted for by 11:03 p.m.

The DOC says the damage from the fire appears to have been contained in the laundry room. The severity of the damage is still being looked over.

While it looks like the fire originated from a dryer, the department will continue to investigate the cause of the fire and make sure the facility is safe for staff and inmates.