Fire forces Des Moines restaurant to close







DES MOINES – A fire has forced Centro to close. Des Moines Fire crews received a call shortly after 1:30 pm.

According to Des Moines Fire, the fire started from heat and grease that had built-up in the wood fire oven. Flames and smoke then started coming out of ventilation on the building’s north side.

When fire crews arrived, they opened up a hatch to the ventilation system and started spraying it with water. The only damage reported is to the duct work and water and smoke damage.

No one was injured during the fire. Centro has said on its Facebook page that it will be closed until further notice. They anticipate repairs to last about one week.