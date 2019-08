Courtesy: Kaden Cue

FORT DODGE – The Fort Dodge Correctional Facility was on fire Friday afternoon, but fire crews got it under control.

According to authorities, the fire started on an asphalt roof on one of the prison’s buildings. Contractors were conducting repairs. Heavy smoke could be seen in the air on the city’s west side.

Emergency responders are on-scene, and all prison staff, contractors, and inmates are accounted for.

