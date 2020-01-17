First ever Iowa-to-New Hampshire flight offered on caucus night

DES MOINES — The first ever flight from Iowa to New Hampshire will take place the night of the Iowa caucus, Feb. 3.

The Granite Express charter flight will depart the Des Moines International Airport immediately after the caucus results are in and will fly direct to Manchester International Airport landing in the morning hours of Feb. 4.

The Granite Express also announced that it will operate a downtown Des Moines luggage concierge service and hospitality suite on caucus day that will be exclusive for passengers aboard the flight.

Tickets are currently $1,250 per seat, with discounts available for some organizations purchasing three or more. Prices will increase to $1,950 per seat for the final 30 spots.

The Granite Express will be operated by Sun Country Airlines.

For more information on flight and ticket information, click here.