First flu-related deaths of season reported in Iowa

Two Iowans have died in the 2019-2020 influenza season, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The department announced the deaths of an older adult woman from Central Iowa, 61-80 years old, and an elderly Northwest Iowa woman, 81-plus years old.

Both had underlying conditions or contributing factors.

The IDPH says flu activity this week has increased to what it calls “local spread”, meaning the virus is present in Iowa communities.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone over 6 months old should get the flu vaccine. It takes up to two weeks after vaccination for the body to achieve the full benefit of the vaccine in fighting the flu virus.

IPDH says the flu is a respiratory illness caused by viruses. Symptoms may include fever, headache, tiredness, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion, and body aches. The illness typically lasts two to seven days, and often puts healthy people in bed for days.

