NORWALK — City council approved the first ever hotel for the town in their public meeting Thursday night.

The Sleep Inn will be a three story, 50 room, pool incorporated, 28,000 square foot building costing about $4.4 million to make.

It’s expected to bring 20 new full time jobs with it.

Developers have requested City participation through the use of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) and hotel-motel tax rebates.

Plans are to begin site work by spring of 2020.