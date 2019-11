DES MOINES — Five-time Grammy Award winner Chris Stapleton will play the Iowa State Fair grandstand on Friday, August 21 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for Stapleton’s first performance at the Iowa State Fair will go on sale next Monday, December 2 at 10 am.

Tickets range from $45 to $90 and can be purchased online or by calling 800-541-3849.

The Iowa State Fair will take place August 13-23, 2020.