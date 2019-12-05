First ISU woman elected to Ames City Council

AMES — She’s not able to legally buy alcohol or rent a car yet, but now an Iowa State student has been elected to the Ames City Council.

Rachel Junck, 20, defeated her opponent incumbent Chris Nelson in Tuesday’s runoff election by 125 votes.

Junck said she’s the youngest woman elected to public office in Iowa history.

She said she decided to run because she felt students in Ames weren’t well represented by the city as a whole.

Junck is like most Iowa State students with classes to juggle and tests to study for.

But unlike other students, she’ll soon have a seat on the Ames City Council.

“Even though half the population of Ames is students, we didn’t have representation on the city council with a vote,” Rachel said.

Junck is also the first female Iowa State student to hold a seat on the council.

“I can honestly say that a year ago I could not have pictured myself here today,” Rachel said.

She said she has big plans for when she officially starts on the council.

Some areas she wants to focus on include fordable housing, quality of life and local action on climate change.

“A lot of those issues have really resonated with the community. I think that’s why they elected me into this position and I’m excited to get to work on that,m” Rachel said.

Turnout among people under 30 was high in the November election.

“About 36% of the voters were under 30, which is definitely an increase from the last election,” Rachel said.

Junck said she credits that to her campaign taking time to educate young people on why it’s important to participate in local elections.

“The roads that they drive on are still part of the city of Ames, their housing is regulated by the city of Ames and there’s a lot of decisions that the city council makes that affects their every day lives.”

Junck will officially be sworn into office in January 2020.

The Secretary of State’s office doesn’t keep statistics on ages of elected officials but they did tell Local 5 that in 2011 an 18-year-old was elected mayor of Aredale Iowa.