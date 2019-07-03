FIRST LOOK: IMT Des Moines Marathon medals revealed

Local 5 gets the first look at the medals the runners will receive

The IMT Des Moines Marathon is a weekend long event with races on Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20.

The Freedom Flame on the Iowa State Capitol Grounds was the inspiration for the medals this year. They represent the theaters of influence in World War II.

Registration is now open for the IMT Des Moines Marathon, Half Marathon, Marathon Relay, and all other races that take place over the weekend. Click here to learn more about the races and to register.

More than 8,000 runners are expected to participate. Training for the half marathon should start this week and runners are encouraged to get involved now.