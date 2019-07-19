FIRST LOOK: IMT Des Moines Marathon swag

WEST DES MOINES– Local 5 got the first look at the IMT Des Moines Marathon swag athletes will receive when they participate in the annual event.

The IMT Des Moines Marathon is a weekend long event with races on Saturday, October 19th and Sunday, October 20th.

Athletes who participate in the IMT Des Moines Marathon, IMT Des Moines Half Marathon, and/or The Bankers Trust Marathon Relay will receive jackets. Participants in Saturday’s MercyOne Mile Walk and 5K run, and the MercyOne’s Children’s Hospital Run will receive a long sleeve blue shirt. For athletes that participate in the IMT Des Moines Marathon, IMT Des Moines Half Marathon, Principal 5K Road Race and/or The Bankers Trust Marathon Relay and the MercyOne 5 Mile Run will receive a truck hat.

“If running or walking is not your thing we need over a thousand volunteers to help make this event happen,” said Chris Burch the IMT Des Moines Marathon Director. “We’ve got a great long sleeve volunteer shirt for folks this year as well.”

Register now for the IMT Des Moines Marathon, Half Marathon, Marathon Relay, and all other races that take place over the weekend before the registration price increase on Monday, July 22nd. Click here to learn more about the races and to register.