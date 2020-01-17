First responders prepare for snow, show everyone is affected

JOHNSTON — While some will be working from home Friday due to the snow, first responders don’t have that option.

“We’re just like everybody else, we try to create enough time for us to get to work because roadways could be slick,” Johnston police Sgt. Grandon said.

With 2020’s second winter storm set to drop anywhere from 3-7 inches around central Iowa, conditions will deteriorate on the roads but first responders and hospital workers don’t get to call it an early weekend.

“We don’t have that luxury but that’s ok. That’s why we’re here, we’re here to help people. It’d be great if we could work from home but that’s really not possible,” Grandon said.

The same goes for Iowa Methodist which has almost 7500 employees at all of its campuses

“The public should know that we have our staff here 24/7 and that we are here to take care of you and your family,” Iowa Methodist Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Kolleen Dahl said.

But what happens if hospital employees get stuck in the weather? Well the hospital has a notification system that can reach every employee.

“We can send out a message asking for additional staffing to come in and they can let their supervisors know, “Dahl said.

When winter weather comes, sometimes you just have to rely on those around you.

“We live in a community and near a city where people are always willing to help out so if that becomes an issue we can lean on that,” Grandon said.

Both the Johnston Police Department and Iowa Methodist emphasize that they’ll be operating as normal during Friday’s storm.