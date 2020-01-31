First U.S. person-to-person Coronavirus case is confirmed in Chicago

The U.S. State Department has issued a new advisory warning Americans to not travel to China because of the coronavirus. This comes after the first U.S. person-to-person case is confirmed in Chicago.

Polk County Health Department’s Nola Aigner Davis says to be aware of the symptoms if you have recently traveled to China. The symptoms to be aware of are coughing, fever and shortness of breath.

If you have recently traveled to China and are experiencing these symptoms, get in contact with your healthcare provider right away.