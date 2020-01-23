Food Bank of Iowa seeing uptick of donations, continual need from visitors

WAUKEE — Despite a record-breaking amount of food donated in 2019, the Food Bank of Iowa is still working to fill pantries and fully meeting the needs of Iowans struggling with food insecurity.

Over at Fareway Meat & Grocery, they have a ton of food to go around. But sometimes that food is damaged.

So store managers put in a donation box, and sends it to those who need food. Food is delivered to locations like Waukee Area Christian Services.

The food pantry serves more than 200 families per month, each with a different story.

“I am currently working,” said Jodell Carpenter, who visited the Waukee Area Christian Services for the first time. “The pay is a little above minimum wage, but with the food stamps that are in my household it’s still not enough.”

“It’s either pay bills, get out of debt, or go hungry,” said Cynthia and Thomas Bower, who are both frequent food pantry shoppers.

With a 24% donation increase at the food pantry compared to last year, Iowans are still struggling to put food on their tables.

“Life for a family still happens,” Waukee Area Christian Servicse Director Melissa Stimple said. “They are still working one or two minimum wage jobs to make ends meet.”

And that’s where Fareway comes in.

The Food Bank of Iowa says they saw a record amount of food rescued through retail collaborations.