Food pantry in Waukee reveals remodel plans

WAUKEE — The Waukee Area Christian Services food pantry is debuting a recent remodel of their facility.

According to a press release from the organization, an open house for the public to check out the new facilities is scheduled for Tuesday, November 19 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The food pantry is located in the lower level of Westview Church, located on the northeast corner of University Avenue and SE Boone Drive.

The renovations include expanded storage and office areas along with the waiting area in the food pantry.

Executive Director Melissa Stimple says the renovations will benefit those that utilize this resource.

Stimple says 269 households were served by the food pantry in October.

The number of households that received help from the pantry in 2019 is expected to be 24 percent more than 2018.