Foreigner coming to Bridge View Center in Ottumwa

The English-American rock band Foreigner with lead vocalist Kelly Hansen performs at the Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Boston as part of The Juke Box Heroes Tour. (Photo by Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP)

OTTUMWA — Foreigner is coming to the Bridge View Center on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Universally hailed as one of the greatest rock acts in the world, Foreigner is responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is”.

Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, October 25th at 10 AM. Tickets will be available at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office and Ticketmaster.com.