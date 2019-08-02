Former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker to speak in Eldora

ELDORA – The former acting Attorney General is making his first public appearance since resigning from his post in Washington in January.

Matt Whitaker will be the special guest for the Annual Hardin County Republican Sweet Corn Feed on Friday night.

Whitaker served as acting Attorney General in late 2018 into 2019. He also served as Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He was appointed as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa by President George W. Bush, serving from 2004-2009. Whitaker was the managing partner of Des Moines based law firm, Whitaker Hagenow & Gustoff LLP from 2009 until rejoining DOJ in 2017.