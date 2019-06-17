Former Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack talks tariffs

Tom Vilsack told a group of Iowans Monday that tariffs on Iowa agriculture products should immediately be lifted by the Trump administration.

Iowa’s delegation in Washington has also been vocal in their opposition to tariffs that would hurt the state’s farmers.

“I can disagree with the President on tariffs,” Sen. Chuck Grassley (R) has previously said. “I agree with the President on most of his immigration issues and particularly border security.”

Before embarking on a recent visit to Iowa, President Trump announced a trade deal with Mexico to avoid imposing tariffs.