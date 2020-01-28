Former candidates could see support after Dems change caucus rules

DES MOINES — This year, Democrats changed some of their rules.

One change relates to how they’re reporting results.

In the past, the Iowa Democratic Party just released how many state delegates each candidate won.

This year, they’re releasing raw vote totals.

That’s caused one undecided voter to consider caucusing for Sen. Cory Booker, even though he’s dropped out of the race.

“I’m contemplating still aligning for Cory Booker during the first alignment and then realigning with another candidate when I see what the room looks like. Which is a little scary. I don’t know if that’s the best strategy, but it’s the one that I feel most comfortable with right now,” undecided voter Bridget Carberry Montgomery said.

The new reporting rules have some worried the winner of the Democratic Caucus in Iowa may not be the person with the majority of the popular vote.