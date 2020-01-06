Former caucus winner John Kerry will headline events across Iowa in support of Joe Biden

Kerry, along with several other top Democrats, will speak in place of Biden.

Last Friday, Joe Biden’s campaign announced the “We Know Joe” surrogate bus tour across Iowa running from Jan. 7 through the 13th.

Biden will not speak, but several top Democratic politicians, including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, will speak as Biden’s surrogate.

Headlining the event will be 2004 presidential nominee and Secretary of State for the Obama administration, John Kerry. Kerry won the Iowa caucus in 2004 before losing to George Bush for the presidency the same year.

According to a press release from Biden’s campaign team, “The group represents Biden’s diverse national base of support and will highlight throughout the tour why Biden is uniquely positioned to beat Donald Trump.”

The bus tour will visit 20 counties across Iowa, accounting for more than 60 percent of Iowa’s population.

Below is a list of the only two days of the bus tour stops that have been announced, however, only cities have been announced while exact locations of the events have not:

TUESDAY, JANUARY 7: 1:30 pm – Sioux City 4:15 pm – Missouri Valley 6:30 pm – Council Bluffs

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8 12:30 pm – Adel 2:45 pm – Des Moines 5:45 pm – Ames



Additional logistical details will come at a later time.