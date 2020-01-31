Former Congressman John Delaney drops out of race to the White House

Democratic presidential candidate former Maryland Rep. John Delaney speaks at the Climate Forum at Georgetown University, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Former Congressman John Delaney (D-Maryland) dropped his bid for the Presidency on Friday morning, three days ahead of the Iowa Caucuses.

In a statement on his website, the campaign says it was becoming more clear that he would not meet the 15% threshold to remain viable in most caucus locations. The Iowa Caucuses are February 3.

“It has been a privilege to campaign for the Democratic nomination for President, but it is clear that God has a different purpose for me at this moment in time,” Delaney’s statement said.

Delaney was the first democrat to announce his run for the democratic nomination. That announcement came in July 2017.