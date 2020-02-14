Former Glenwood Resource Center manager warned top state official of internal wrongdoing 2-years-ago

GLENWOOD — Former director of quality management at the Glenwood Resource Center Katherine Rall resigned Wednesday saying her decision was due to “destructive and hostile tactics and environment employed by my immediate supervisor, Mr. Jerry Rea.”

Rall was suspended from her position in early November on unspecified charges, within six weeks of Rea’s employment at the facility. In her resignation, Rall said, “ultimately this makes my ability to conduct my job successfully nearly impossible.”

She believes that her suspension at the facility was done largely out of retaliation due to her questioning Rea’s practices.

Rall states that Rea wanted the reporting and compliance component of the facility “out of his way so he could reduce training and implement archaic practices at the facility.”

On November 14, 2017, Rall states that she filed a complaint to the Department of Administrative Services and never heard back from them on the matter.

Rall would like to “completely disengage from the facility” as many higher-level officials will be discredited and the facility could potentially close.

You can read her full resignation letter here: