Former governor Tom Vilsack wins $150K Powerball prize

CLIVE — The winner of a $150,000 Iowa Powerball prize is a familiar face in the state of Iowa.

The former governor, mayor, state senator and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack is a big Powerball winner.

Vilsack claimed his prize at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive on Monday. He won his prize on Jan. 22 when the game’s jackpot had grown to almost $347 million, according to the Iowa Lottery.

He bought his ticket at the Hy-Vee on 1005 E. Hickman Road in Waukee.

Vilsack will give part of his winnings to his church, St. Boniface; some will go to his kids, and the rest will go in the bank.

“I know that this lottery is really important to the state and it’s certainly important to the state budget,” Vilsack said. “It’s something that I certainly understand from my experience as a state senator and as a governor and I think it’s great. And as you say, you don’t win if you don’t play.”