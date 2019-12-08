Former longtime Iowa congressman dies

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – Former Iowa congressman and businessman Berkley Bedell has died at age 98.

Tom Bedell says his father died Saturday after suffering a stroke earlier in the week.

Berkley Bedell represented northwest Iowa’s 6th District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1975 to 1987.

He also founded Pure Fishing, a fishing tackle business, based in Spirit Lake, Iowa.

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price and Fourth District Chair Penny Rosfjord said in a statement that Bedell fought hard to protect farm families in times of crisis and to help the middle class.

Former Iowa Senator Tom Harkin expressed his condolences: