10 mail fraud charges have been filed by the U.S. Department of Justice against former Metro Waste Authority (MWA) director of operations, Jeff Dworek.

These charges come after an audit done by the state revealed $1.8 million was improperly paid under Dworek’s authority without the MWA’s knowledge to companies such as Britad Enterprises LLC, which was owned and operated by Dworek.

Dworek is scheduled for trial Feb. 3 of 2020 and will face up to 20 years in prison.