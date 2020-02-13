Former state representative throws hat into the ring to become Iowa Democratic Party chair

DES MOINES – Following the resignation of Troy Price as the chair of the Iowa Democratic Party, a few names have been thrown around to replace him.

Former state representative Mark Smith of Marshalltown announced on social media that he is running for position.

I'm running for Chair of the @iowademocrats to restore confidence in our party & bring the proven leadership needed to turn Iowa blue in 2020.



I’m a sixth generation Iowan. My roots are as deep in this state as my commitment to the values of the Iowa Democratic Party. — Mark Smith (@marksmithiowa) February 13, 2020

Smith said that he’s “served as an activist, county chair, and legislative leader. I’ll require that breadth of experience to put us back on track to win…”

Price stepped down from his position on Wednesday afternoon, submitting his letter of resignation to the State Central Committee following the caucus debacle from the last week.