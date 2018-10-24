Fort Dodge facing $1 million school district deficit Video

FORT DODGE - FORT DODGE - Instead of taking drastic staffing decisions in the classroom, the Fort Dodge Community School District is offering many teachers and district employees an early retirement plan.

"I know that there are a lot of teachers that would not want to retire early," says Rebecca Lequillen of Fort Dodge.

The district says enrollment is down 140 students compared to last year, in part because more people are moving out of the area.

"What we are hoping for is that growth to come back, and then we don't' have the over net loss of students," said Superintendent Jesse Ulrich.

It is still unknown at this point how many district employees will take the early retirement incentive.