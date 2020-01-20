Fort Dodge man accused of killing woman

FORT DODGE — A man is behind bars and a mother is dead after what police are calling an argument.

Fort Dodge police responded to 21 North 14th Street for a call of a man and a woman arguing there. When officers arrived they found the woman unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the initial investigation suggests an altercation between the two, and at some point the man, identified as 28-year-old Mark D. Russell of Fort Dodge, grabbed an object from inside the home and used it as a weapon to hit the woman. He’s now facing a charge of first degree murder.

Police believe the victim to be the mother of Russell’s girlfriend. Russell is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Webster County Magistrate Court on Tuesday, January 21 at 9:00 a.m.