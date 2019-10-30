Fort Dodge police: 19 year-old woman shot in the back

FORT DODGE — Police in Fort Dodge are investigating a shooting that left a 19 year-old woman injured on Tuesday evening.

According to Fort Dodge Police Department, the Webster County Telecommunications Center received several calls around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday regarding possible shots fired in the 1300 block of S. 23rd Street in Fort Dodge.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found that 19-year-old Tailen Sturtz had been shot in the back.

Sturtz was taken to Unity Point-Trinity Regional Medical Center for treatment before she was taken to a Des Moines hospital via Life Flight in stable condition.

Since Tuesday evening’s shooting, officers have been searching for evidence at the scene and have been conducting interviews with several witnesses in the area.

Officers say that despite these interviews, their knowledge of what happened is limited. Those involved in the incident knew each other and the shooting is not believed to be a random act, according to police.

Although police are still investigating this crime, they say they feel there are people that have direct knowledge of what happened in this incident. Officers are asking those people to come forward with the information.

Contact the Fort Dodge Police Department by calling 515-573-1424 or Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 515-573-1444.