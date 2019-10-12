Fort Dodge police investigating deadly shooting

A homicide investigation is underway in Fort Dodge after a man was found shot to death.

According to police, authorities were called to the 1400 block of A Street West at 8:05 p.m. Officers with Fort Dodge Police and Fort Dodge Fire responded to the call.

Police say when officials arrived, they found an unresponsive male adult with gunshot wounds. The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are currently conducting a homicide investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

