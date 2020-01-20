Fort Dodge police responded to home just an hour before a mother was allegedly killed there

FORT DODGE — Police say they responded to an alleged assault a little over an hour before going back to the same location for a homicide.

Around 8 a.m. Monday morning, officers responded to 21 North 14th Street for a call of a man and a woman arguing there.

Police say Mark Russell, 28, and Angela K McLeod, 45, had been in an argument when they arrived on the scene. An unnamed female witness was at the scene.

At the time, it was impossible to determine who the initial aggressor was, according to Fort Dodge police.

Police saw no apparent signs of assault besides Russell having redness around his neck, but that was explained by the unknown witness who had attempted to pull Russell and McLeod apart.

Ultimately, both McLeod and Russell agreed to settle their differences and officers left the scene.

Officers would be called back out to the location around 9:15 a.m.

When officers arrived they found McLeod unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that McLeod is the mother of Russell’s ex-girlfriend.

They were not in any other form of relationship, meaning the situation didn’t meet any requirements for mandatory arrest as often required during domestic abuse calls for service, according to police.

Russell is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Webster County Magistrate Court on Tuesday, January 21 at 9:00 a.m.